For former Eastern Washington QB Gage Gubrud, it's either a grad transfer or pursuit of a pro career. #FCS https://t.co/pxeLgOtJAc pic.twitter.com/BEhOmr7HdR

Unless the NCAA reverses itself, which rarely happens, Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud won't be transferring to Washington State and his college football career is over.

According to a Monday night report in the Spokesman Review, the NCAA has denied Gubrud's request for a sixth year of eligibility. Gubrud intends to appeal, but there is no deadline for the NCAA to issue a ruling.

Gubrud's request for a sixth year of eligibility was based on the fact his season-ending toe injury was incurred during EWU’s Sept. 29 game at Montana State, which forced him to miss the Eagles’ final 10 games of the 2018 season. Without Gubrud, EWU reached the FCS national championship game, playing a total of 15 games.

Pursuant to NCAA rules, a player may qualify for a redshirt if he appears in one-third or fewer of his team’s games. Because EWU played the maximum number of games (15), Gubrud appeared in exactly one-third of the Eagles’ games. However, the NCAA typically grants sixth years only if a player has missed two seasons because of injury.

In Gubrud's case, he redshirted in 2014 due to coach's decision and appeared in three games in 2015 before becoming EWU's full-time starter in 2016.

If Gubrud's appeal is not successful, WSU's quarterback battle for 2019 will likely involve seniors Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon, redshirt freshman Cammon Cooper and true freshman Gunner Cruz, who signed in December and enrolled early in January.



None of those quarterbacks have started a college football game, meaning WSU would literally have to hit the reset button after Gardner Minshew's sensational 2018 season in his only year with the program.





