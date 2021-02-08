WazzuWatch - Report: QB de Laura suspended following arrest

Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely following his DUI arrest over the weekend, KHQ-TV sports reporter Rob Jesselson reported Monday.

WSU is conducting winter workouts now. If the suspension carries over into spring practice, WSU will have three quarterbacks on the active roster: Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano, sophomore Cammon Cooper and walk-on Victor Gabalis.

Per Brenna Greene of KREM-TV in Spokane, de Laura "was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign & driving the wrong way down a one way. After a sobriety test, they determined they had probable cause for DUI. He was also driving w/o a license."

According to Pullman Radio News, the incident took place on College Hill. "Pullman Police stopped de Laura after he reportedly drove through a stop sign on Colorado Street and then drove the wrong way on Thatuna Street shortly after 2:00 early Saturday morning. Pullman Police say de Laura failed a field sobriety test and he was arrested, cited and released for misdemeanor DUI," Pullman Radio reported.



Pullman Radio News also reported that SID Bill Stevens said the school was aware of de Laura's arrest and would have no further comment since it was an ongoing legal matter. Steven confirmed to PRN that de Laura remains on the team, although suspended indefinitely.

