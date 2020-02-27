Confirmed with WSU that WR Rodrick Fisher has left the program. We've told his inspiring story several times, starting with this incredible feature by @OssoKXLY . I wish him the best in whatever's next. https://t.co/1Yyc1sCLjO

The Washington State athletic communications office has confirmed to multiple media outlets in Spokane that rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rodrick Fisher has left the program.

Fisher caught 19 passes for 265 yards and 1 TD in 2019 and was considered one of the fastest players on the team. However, he did not record a reception in the final four games.

Fisher arrived at WSU in 2018 with much fanfare locally. According to KREM, he "is most well known for his inspirational story. He was homeless in high school and ended up being adopted by former East Valley football head coach Adam Fisher. Rodrick even took Fisher's name in the adoption process."

Even without Fisher, WSU appears to have plenty of players at the wide receiver spot. The Cougars have 13 receivers left on the spring roster and will add four 2020 signees over the summer.

