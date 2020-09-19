WazzuWatch - Report: WSU faces political pressure to solve huge ath. dept. deficit

The Washington State University Regents are apparently under pressure from Olympia to take action now to deal with the athletics department budget deficit.

The urgency was revealed by Regent Marty Dickinson during Thursday’s virtual committee meeting. Dickinson informed the board about her conversations with State Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig of Spokane.

She told her fellow regents that they must move forward with trying to solve the athletics budget problem now.

Dickinson described Senator Billig’s suggestions for solving the athletics budget deficit as “drastic” and “extreme.”

Cougar Athletics is expected to lose about 30 million dollars in revenue this year due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. The total accumulated Cougar Athletics debt is now expected to reach about 118 million dollars.

The regents committee meeting on Thursday ended with a detailed discussion regarding the athletics budget. The regents were scheduled to consider revising Cougar Athletics FY2021 budget with a 30-million-dollar loss in revenue during their formal meeting on Friday

However, the Washington State University Regents postponed that decision on the athletics department deficit. The department is expecting the budget hit due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

During the regents’ committee meeting on Thursday, they directed the administration to craft proposals for trying to address this year’s athletics debt. The board is expected to hold a special meeting in a couple of weeks to review the administration’s proposals.