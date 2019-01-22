Sometimes you just need to watch a little football! Short recruiting break to watch ⁦ @ppelluer47 ⁩ getting ready for the ⁦ @NFLPABowl ⁩ on Saturday! #SpeedD #RTB pic.twitter.com/PCaNYy1Y3C

When Washington State travels to Eugene in late October for what could be a crucial Pac-12 North battle, they'll recognize several faces on the Oregon sideline.

The latest Cougars coach to make the move to Oregon is Ken Wilson, who has coached the linebackers at WSU since 2013 following two decades at Nevada. Multiple national media outlets, led by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, reported the move Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson is the fourth assistant coach to make the move to Oregon from Washington State in three seasons, joining running backs coach Jim Mastro and defensive line coach Joe Salave’a and former UO quarterbacks coach David Yost, now the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech under new head coach Matt Wells.

Wilson is best known in Pullman for developing linebacker Peyton Pelluer into one of the best linebackers in school history.