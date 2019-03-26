Reports: Cougs set to hire USF's Smith as new hoops coach
Klay Thompson recommended USF’s Kyle Smith for the open WSU job: pic.twitter.com/di17IjjKAE— Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 21, 2019
Five days ago, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, arguably Washington State's most famous basketball alum in the history of the school, threw his support behind University of San Francisco's Kyle Smith to become the Cougars new men's basketball head coach, saying Smith had a great record of turning around programs.
"Every program he's been at, he's turned around," Thompson said. "USF was beaten some Pac-12 schools. I think he would be a great candidate. I'm a big fan of the way his team plays. They look good."
When Thompson talks, WSU AD Pat Chun listens.
Multiple national media outlets reported Tuesday night Washington State was set to hire the 49-year old Smith as its new head coach.
Smith served as the head coach at USF for three seasons, going 21-10 in 2018-19, 22-17 in 2017-18 (CBI runner-up) and 20-13 in 2016-17. He compiled an overall record of 63-40 in his three seasons at the Bay Area school.
Prior to taking over at USF, Smith was the head coach at Columbia for six seasons (2010-16), leading the Ivy League school to a 25-10 record and a CIT championship in his final season (2015-16).
Overall, Smith posted a 101-82 record at Columbia with two postseason appearances.He was the first Columbia basketball coach to record as many as 30 wins in his first two seasons since Lou Rossini in 1952.
Before becoming a head coach, Smith spent nine seasons as an assistant at St. Mary's under Randy Bennett. He also worked as an assistant at Air Force for one season (2000-01) and the University of San Diego for eight years (1992-2000).
Smith graduated from Hamilton College, a Division III school in New York, in 1991 and played on the school's basketball team. His single season school record of 51.3 percent from 3-point range still stands.
Smith also holds a master's degree in educational leadership from San Diego.
Sources: San Francisco's Kyle Smith is expected to be the head coach at Washington State barring any complications in finalizing a deal between the two sides. Official announcement could happen soon.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2019
USF's Kyle Smith is expected to become the new head coach at Washington State, according to sourceshttps://t.co/N6x0HEE0Kt— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 27, 2019
Kyle Smith, reportedly in line to become the new head coach at Washington State, may be the most analytically-savvy coach in America. via @GBrianBennett https://t.co/WsX3HQTr43— The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) March 27, 2019