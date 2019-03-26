Five days ago, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, arguably Washington State's most famous basketball alum in the history of the school, threw his support behind University of San Francisco's Kyle Smith to become the Cougars new men's basketball head coach, saying Smith had a great record of turning around programs.

"Every program he's been at, he's turned around," Thompson said. "USF was beaten some Pac-12 schools. I think he would be a great candidate. I'm a big fan of the way his team plays. They look good."

When Thompson talks, WSU AD Pat Chun listens.

Multiple national media outlets reported Tuesday night Washington State was set to hire the 49-year old Smith as its new head coach.

Smith served as the head coach at USF for three seasons, going 21-10 in 2018-19, 22-17 in 2017-18 (CBI runner-up) and 20-13 in 2016-17. He compiled an overall record of 63-40 in his three seasons at the Bay Area school.

Prior to taking over at USF, Smith was the head coach at Columbia for six seasons (2010-16), leading the Ivy League school to a 25-10 record and a CIT championship in his final season (2015-16).

Overall, Smith posted a 101-82 record at Columbia with two postseason appearances.He was the first Columbia basketball coach to record as many as 30 wins in his first two seasons since Lou Rossini in 1952.

Before becoming a head coach, Smith spent nine seasons as an assistant at St. Mary's under Randy Bennett. He also worked as an assistant at Air Force for one season (2000-01) and the University of San Diego for eight years (1992-2000).

Smith graduated from Hamilton College, a Division III school in New York, in 1991 and played on the school's basketball team. His single season school record of 51.3 percent from 3-point range still stands.

Smith also holds a master's degree in educational leadership from San Diego.