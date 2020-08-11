WazzuWatch - Reports: Pac-12 postpones football to the spring

Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring.

Within an hour after the Big Ten announced the conference was postponing the 2020 college football season to the spring, reports surfaced that the Pac-12 would do the same.

The conference has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. PT webinar for the media to discuss the results of today's meeting of presidents and chancellors.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported that the Pac-12's vote to shut down the football season was unanimous. All athletic competition is postponed until January 1, 2021, meaning the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season will be delayed as well.

Specifics about the spring season - if indeed it is played - have yet to be released. Per his sources, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the Pac-12 will only play football in the spring “if (COVID) conditions improve, we will try.”