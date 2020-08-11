 WazzuWatch - Reports: Pac-12 postpones football to the spring
Reports: Pac-12 postpones football to the spring

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Within an hour after the Big Ten announced the conference was postponing the 2020 college football season to the spring, reports surfaced that the Pac-12 would do the same.

The conference has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. PT webinar for the media to discuss the results of today's meeting of presidents and chancellors.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported that the Pac-12's vote to shut down the football season was unanimous. All athletic competition is postponed until January 1, 2021, meaning the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season will be delayed as well.

Specifics about the spring season - if indeed it is played - have yet to be released. Per his sources, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the Pac-12 will only play football in the spring “if (COVID) conditions improve, we will try.”

