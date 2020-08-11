WazzuWatch - Reports: Pac-12 postpones football to the spring

Reports: Pac-12 postpones football to the spring
Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020
Within an hour after the Big Ten announced the conference was postponing the 2020 college football season to the spring, reports surfaced that the Pac-12 would do the same.
The conference has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. PT webinar for the media to discuss the results of today's meeting of presidents and chancellors.
Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported that the Pac-12's vote to shut down the football season was unanimous. All athletic competition is postponed until January 1, 2021, meaning the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season will be delayed as well.
Specifics about the spring season - if indeed it is played - have yet to be released. Per his sources, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the Pac-12 will only play football in the spring “if (COVID) conditions improve, we will try.”
Source: #Pac12 has canceled fb this fall. Vote was unanimous. All athletic competition shut down until at least Jan 1, 2021@Brett_McMurphy had cancellation 1st— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 11, 2020
#Pac12 football has been canceled for the first time in existence and we have a summary of the private medical info that drove the presidents' decision:https://t.co/uRgEA3FxJj— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 11, 2020
From a Pac-12 source: Full cancellation is viewed as a worst-case scenario. Have to exhaust all options, meaning trying to play in the spring, before throwing in the towel for the entire academic year.— Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) August 11, 2020
Pac-12 shutting down fall basketball as well, per multiple reports. That likely means a Conference-only hoops schedule.— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) August 11, 2020
All of it subject to change, as usual. We’ll learn more from 1:30 p.m. press conference. Stay tuned.