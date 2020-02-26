The Nick Rolovich Era officially begins March 27 when the Washington State football team conducts its first spring practice. Four weeks later, WSU will hold the annual Crimson & Gray game at Martin Stadium on Sat., April 25 at noon.



Rolovich announced the spring practices dates Tuesday night on his Twitter feed. Most practices will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a couple of Fridays mixed in, including the first practice which pursuant to NCAA rules will be held in shorts and helmets.

