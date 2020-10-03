WazzuWatch - Rolovich: Cougs 'ready to roll' with 2020 schedule

Washington State's 2020 football schedule includes three home games and three road games, with the seventh game, Dec. 18 or 19, to be determined at a later date.

Each Pac-12 school will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent, with these six games being evenly distributed between home and away for each team. The seventh and final week will feature all 12 teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, on December 18, which this year will take place in a home-hosted format.

"Our players and coaches are ready to roll,” said WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich. “This is a very determined team and I am appreciative of their commitment to each other over the past few months. I expect that same determination to be evident throughout camp and into the season-opener against Oregon State. We are excited to get going.”

The Cougars road slate begins at Oregon State Nov. 7. WSU came away with a dramatic, last-second victory in Pullman last season and have won the last six meetings in the series, including the last three in Corvallis.

The 2020 home opener sees the Cougar hosting Oregon Nov. 14 in Martin Stadium. WSU has captured the last two games played in Pullman and won four of the last five meetings overall.

WSU returns to the road at Stanford Nov. 21, where it has won the last two meetings and four-straight against the Cardinal, the longest streak against Stanford since winning eight-straight from 1957-64. The annual Apple Cup, presented by Boeing, has WSU hosting Washington Friday, Nov. 27 in Martin Stadium. For the fourth time in five years, the game will be played the Friday following Thanksgiving.

WSU concludes back-to-back Friday night games Dec. 4 when it travels to Los Angeles to face USC. The Cougars and Trojans have split the last four meetings, including a 10-7 WSU victory in Los Angeles in 2013.

California comes to Pullman for a Dec. 12 matchup. The Cougars have captured the last two meetings when playing in Martin Stadium, including a 19-13 victory in 2018.

Every football game through the first six weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1. Fox will televise the Football Championship game on Friday, December 18. Gametimes and broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.

Schedule Notes:

-- The Cougars last played a seven-game schedule in 1926, when they went 6-1.

-- The season-opener vs. Oregon State marks the latest regular season start since Nov. 28, 1918 against Gonzaga, a 20-6 Cougar victory.

-- Prior to this season, the final contest marks the latest regular season game since Dec. 7, 2002 at UCLA.The Dec. 4 contest at USC marks the first regular season game in December since the 2010 Apple Cup (Dec. 4 in Pullman)

Last month, the Pac-12 noted that all 2020 Pac-12 home athletic contests will be hosted without spectators in attendance. In accordance with local and state guidelines, the WSU Pullman Campus will not host tailgating opportunities during the 2020 football season.



WSU Athletics will continue to abide by all health and safety policies and protocols that follow campus, Pac-12 Conference, NCAA, local, state and federal guidelines, as well as national best practices.