Washington State athletic director Pat Chun met w+ith Hawaii's Nick Rolovich Monday in Las Vegas and together they consummated a five-year, $15 million deal for Rolovich to become WSU's new head football coach.

The agreement was announced shortly after Monday night's national championship game between Clemson and LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Tuesday morning, the reviews were glowing.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports described Rolovich as "truly a unique character" and a "GREAT evaluator" of talent, saying he was "most like" Leach in personality than the other names mentioned for the job.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports lauded the hire, saying "Rolovich’s ability to maximize a school with a strapped budget and challenging geography meshes well with Washington State, which doesn’t have near the revenue of Pac-12 peers like Washington, Oregon and USC and is located in remote Pullman."

Thamel noted Rolovich's decision to overhaul the Hawaii offense and switch to the run-and-shoot two years ago came amidst his trip to Key West to consult Leach about the positives and minuses of running a passing-domi+nated offense.

"While the systems are different, they can be considered kindred offensive cousins with their pass-happy roots and perennial statistical domination," Thamel wrote.

Former WSU QB and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf gave the Rolovich hire a thumbs up: "He brings an explosive offensive with the right amount of physicality. His teams are disciplined and play with a swagger. I think this is a home run hire."

WSU radio network analyst Alex Brink praised Rolovich's ability to recruit and win at places like Nevada and Hawaii. "(His) experience recruiting & developing talent at places like NV/HI is a huge plus for WSU - knows how to find athletes on the West Coast and the islands."

