News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 14:30:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Rolovich: Oywak embraces challenge of being 1st in-state signee

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Someday, 2020 Covington (WA) Kentwood three-star cornerback Alphonse Oywak will be the answer to this intriguing trivia question: Who was the first in-state prospect signed by Nick Rolovich during ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}