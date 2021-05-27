Rolovich says de Laura suspension lifted, QB reinstated to team
Nick Rolovich told a Seattle sports talk station Thursday afternoon that rising sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura, suspended since February following a DUI arrest, has been reinstated to the te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news