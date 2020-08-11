WazzuWatch - Schulz, Chun respond to Pac-12's decision to postpone FB season

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz responded: “Today, the Pac-12 Conference announced that all fall sports will be postponed. This decision was not what any of us wanted or planned, but it is the right call. Protecting the health and safety of all of our students is our top priority. I commend Commissioner Larry Scott for his leadership during these challenging times and look forward to resuming athletic competition when it’s safe to do so.”

WSU AD Pat Chun responded: “While WSU supports the Pac-12 decision, there is a profound sadness and disappointment for our fall sports student-athletes, coaches and staff. They gave extraordinary effort to create an environment committed to health, safety and well-being since their voluntary return in June. The commitment, patience and hard work they have shown should be commended. This year continues to be a winding road with unforeseen twists and turns. Regardless, as a WSU Athletics Family, we will continue to serve, support and prioritize our student-athletes in all we do.”