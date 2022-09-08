After what Cougar fans are calling “a disaster” last week against their cross-town rival Idaho, WSU now has to prepare for one of its toughest opponents of the season, No. 19 Wisconsin.

At Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Badgers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are one of the best teams in the Big Ten West division this year, contending for a Big Ten title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, with a weaker division compared to the Big Ten East, with Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State.

WSU (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) scratched by the Vandals at home in a shocking win, with how poorly the offense produced throughout the game. The offense relied on quarterback Cam Ward to carry the team.

Defensively, the Cougars showed up throughout the game, totaling seven sacks and two interceptions while limiting the run game for Idaho to under 100 yards total. The question is, how will the defense limit Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, who is the focal point of the Badger offense?

The Cougars have a big test on Saturday, going to one of the most electric college football atmospheres in the country and having to rely on the struggling offense to have any success.

With this being the prominent nonconference game for the Cougars this season, I needed more insight on what this Wisconsin team will bring to the table against a young, up-and-coming team in WSU.

I asked Seamus Rohrer of Badger Blitz some questions on this team and what Wisconsin can bring this Saturday.