Scrimmage: Cooper felt 'pretty comfortable' during Saturday's scrimmage
Had COVID-19 not intervened and interrupted the Pac-12 football season, Washington State redshirt sophomore quarterback Cammon Cooper could possibly have made his first career start at Utah State n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news