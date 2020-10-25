Scrimmage Extra: Fierce competition at DT; Borghi talks QBs and more
Quarterback isn’t the only position for Washington State containing plenty of question marks less than two weeks before the Nick Rolovich Era begins in Corvallis, Ore.Defensive tackle is another.Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news