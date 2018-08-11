Washington State held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Friday night, working out under the lights at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

The Cougar defense tallied six sacks and three takeaways while the offense saw quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Trey Tinsley each throw two touchdowns and Anthony Gordon rushed for one.

"It was a good scrimmage because it was competitive from top to bottom," MIke Leach said afterwards, "We didn't have a lot of busts. Some guys played with a little anxiety and tried to do too much. But we were able to execute."



Brandon Arconado caught a pair of touchdown passes while Jamire Calvin led all receivers with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Easop Winston Jr. added five catches including a touchdown and Robert Lewis caught four passes for 36 yards.

Max Borghi led the running backs with four carries for 18 yards and James Williams added a one-yard touchdown run.

Gordon got the scoring started with a five-yard scoring run off the left side before Minshew connected with Arconado for a pair of scores from 11 and 15 yards, respectively. Tinsley later found Calvin in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard score before Williams finished a drive with a one-yard plunge and Tinsley capped the night with a one-yard touchdown throw to Winston Jr.

Minshew completed 11-of- 15 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Tinsley was 12-of-19 passing for 195 yards. Together, they were 23-of-34 throwing the football.



""Gardner looked real sharp," Leach said. ""I thought he had the best scrimmage. He drove the offense down the field."

Gordon struggled, completing just 4-of-14 passes and looks to have fallen behind Minshew and Tinsley in the QB competition. Leach plans to narrow the battle down to two QBs by the end of next week,



"Gordon had a rough night, but he's had a real good camp," Leach said. "We're going to have sort things out some. We won't rep three quarterbacks all of next week."



Defensively, Hunter Mattox recorded a team-high two sacks while Will Rodgers III recorded three tackles-for-loss including 1.5 sacks. Freshman Tyrese Ross recorded the night’s first turnover, forcing a fumble as Jamire Calvin dove towards the left corner of the endzone, resulting in a touchback for the defense.



"I thought we competed hard," WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. "Our first group has been pretty consistent. Our second group showed some improvement tonight. We gave up too many big plays and have to leverage on the ball better. But if we keep progressing, we'll have the depth we need by the first game."



Dominick Silvels turned in the highlight of the night, leaping to pick off a Tinsley pass and raced the other way for a score, juking a Cougar offensive player along the way. Armani Marsh later corralled a tipped pass for the final of three takeaways for the defense. Ross, Halid Djibril and Fa’avae Fa’avae each recorded five tackles while Jalen Thompson and Rodgers III each added four.

The kicking game saw Jack Crane and Blake Mazza each connect on two of three attempts. Crane made from 34 and 42 yards while hitting the left upright from 38 yards out. Mazza missed from 37 yards but made good on his next two from 39 and 40 yards.

The Cougars continue preseason camp Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS – 8/10/18

PASSING PC-PA-YARDS INTs TDs

Gardner Minshew II 11-15-114 0 2

Trey Tinsley 12-19-105 1 2

Cammon Cooper 7-14-64 1 0

Anthony Gordon 4-14-25 0 0

TOTALS 34-62-308 2 4

RECEIVING CATCHES YARDS TDs

Jamire Calvin 6 81 1

Easop Winston Jr. 5 24 1

Robert Lewis 4 36 0

Brandon Arconado 3 57 2

Max Borghi 3 19 0

Travell Harris 3 7 0

Renard Bell 2 32 0

Keith Harrington 2 7 0

Caleb Perry 2 3 0

Drue Jackson 1 25 0

Calvin Jackson Jr. 1 7 0

Tay Martin 1 6 0

James Williams 1 4 0

TOTALS 34 308 4

RUSHING CARRIES YARDS TD

Max Borghi 4 18 0

Keith Harrington 3 13 0

Anthony Gordon 1 5 1

James Williams 2 2 1

Clay Markoff 1 1 0

Caleb Perry 1 -4 0

TOTALS

SACKS: Hunter Mattox (2), Will Rodgers III (1.5), Hank Pladson (1), Karson Block (.5), Kingston Fernandez (.5), Myles Green-Richards (.5)

INTERCEPTIONS: Dominick Silvels (1, Tinsley), Armani Marsh (1, Cooper)

TOP TACKLERS: Halid Djibril (5), Fa’avae Fa’avae (5), Tyrese Ross (5), Jalen Thompson (4), Will Rodgers III (4)

FUMBLES FORCED: Tyrese Ross

FIELD GOALS

Jack Crane – 34 (Good), 38 (No good), 42 (Good)

Blake Mazza – 37 (No good), 39 (Good), 40 (Good)

SCORING SUMMARY

Anthony Gordon 5-yard TD run

Arconado 11-yard TD pass from Minshew

Arconado 15-yard TD pass from Minshew

Calvin 20-yard TD pass from Tinsley

Williams 1-yard TD run

Winston 1-yard TD pass from Tinsley