Washington State held its first scrimmage of preseason camp Friday night at Martin Stadium.

The Cougars combined to throw seven touchdowns and rush for 101 yards while the defense tallied six sacks and one interception. Offensively, wide receiver Rodrick Fisher led the way with five catches for 68 yards including a pair of touchdowns.

Fellow wideouts Dezmon Patmon added four catches for 85 yards and Brandon Arconado added 46 receiving yards including a 21-yard touchdown grab.

“What’s good is everybody has something to be happy about and what’s bad is everybody has something to be pissed about,” Mike Leach said afterwards. “That’s the sign of a good scrimmage. Despite the fact we officiated the scrimmage and threw the flags, I thought we were pretty polished.

Leach noted most of the penalties were called on WSU’s third -team offensive line.

“Most of our penalties were with the threes,” Leach said. “It tended to be young guys or the third group. Overall, for this point in the year, it was pretty clean.”

The three quarterbacks competing for the starting job combined to complete 25-of-41 passes for 328 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Trey Tinsley was 9-of-15 passing for 13 yards and two TD, while Gage Gubrud was 8-of-11 for 100 yards and two TD, Anthony Gordon was 8-of-15 for 92 yards.

“All three quarterbacks moved the ball well when they had the ones (first-team offense),” Leach said. “Gordon moved the ball the best when they had the twos. All of them did some good things.”

Leach was “not sure” when he would narrow the QB competition to two, holding off on any decision until after he had watched “all the film.”

“Our offense started a little slow but then we got going,” Gubrud said after his first scrimmage in a WSU uniform. “The last couple of drives were good. The O-Line played pretty well. The receivers were good. Everything played well, but there is a lot of room for improvement at every position. We’ll keep working on it in practice the next couple of days.

“The biggest thing is not turning the ball over. Taking care of the football is key. That’s the biggest thing I want to improve on and making smart decisions. And we can’t take sacks. Coach Leach makes a big deal of that in the meeting room. We have to get rid of the ball either as a throwaway or throwing to the checkdown. We have to make sure we don’t hang onto the ball too long.”

Running back Max Borghi highlighted the ground attack with a 33-yard touchdown run and freshman back Jouvensly Bazil caught a 23-yard touchdown pass while Deon McIntosh added three catches for 21 yards. McIntosh saw action with the first-team offense.

“He was OK, he needs more reps,” Leach said of McIntosh, who rushed for over 1,000 yards at East Mississippi Junior College last season. “He was fine. I wasn’t disappointed. Most of it (things he has to work on) is just mental stuff where guys, instead of thinking about it, jut react to it instantaneously.”

Fisher, a redshirt freshman from Spokane Valley, WA, continued his surge over the past week, replacing Tay Martin in the rotation Thursday before leading all receivers in receptions and TD catches Friday night.

“He just keeps getting better,” Leach said of Fisher. “He keeps improving. One day he is going to be both explosive and consistent. Then he’s going to be really hard for anybody to beat.”

Defensively, safety Tyrese Ross led the way with six tackles while Skyler Thomas and Ron Stone Jr. each tallied four stops. Freshman defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete recorded a pair of sacks while Willie Taylor III, Brandy Okeke, Fa’avae and Dallas Hobbs each added one.

Linebacker Dominick Silvels corralled a wobbly pass for an interception from Gage Gubrud after he was pressured. Defensive backs Georgie Hicks III, Armani Marsh and Henry Kimmins each tallied two pass breakups.

Leach said the WSU defensive front stood out.

“Our front is quick and aggressive,” Leach said. “We tackled well for a first scrimmage.”



Three Cougar kickers combined to go 7-for-7 in field goal attempts led by Blake Mazza who hit from 30, 39 and 45 yards out. Jack Crane connected from 28 and 39 while freshman Dean Janikowski made from 31 and 40.

The Cougars will have Saturday off before practicing Sunday evening.

SCORING SUMMARY

Fisher 13-yard TD pass from Cooper

Borghi 33-yard TD run

Arconado 21-yard TD pass form Gubrud

Bell 24-yard TD pass from Gordon

K. Woods 22-yard TD pass from Tinsley

Bazil 23-yard TD pass from Tinsley

Fisher 10-yard TD pass from Gubrud

Pospisil III 24-yard TD pass form Angelos

FIELD GOALS

Blake Mazza – 30 (good), 39 (good), 45 (good)

Jack Crane – 28 (good), 39 (good)

Dean Janikowski – 31 (good), 40 (good)

PASSING PC-PA-YARDS INT TD

Trey Tinsley 9-15-136 0 2

Gage Gubrud 8-11-100 1 2

Anthony Gordon 8-15-92 0 1

Cammon Cooper 5-8-62 0 1

Aaron Angelos 4-5-49 0 1

Gunner Cruz 4-10-31 0 0

TOTALS 38-64-470 0 7

RECEIVING CATCHES YARDS TD

Rodrick Fisher 5 68 2

Dezmon Patmon 4 85 0

Brandon Arconado 3 46 1

Tay Martin 3 44 0

Deon McIntosh 3 21 0

Easop Winston Jr. 3 20 0

Brandon Gray 3 19 0

Renard Bell 2 36 1

Billy Pospisil III 2 30 1

Kassidy Woods 2 26 1

Mitchell Quinn 2 20 0

Jouvensly Bazil 1 23 1

Donovan Ollie 1 10 0

Braeden Potter 1 9 0

Calvin Jackson Jr. 1 6 0

Max Borghi 1 4 0

Cole Dubots 1 3 0

TOTALS 38 470 7

RUSHING CARRIES YARDS TD

Max Borghi 3 42 1

Travell Harris 1 24 0

Deon McIntosh 4 10 0

Jouvensly Bazil 5 8 0

Gage Gubrud 2 6 0

Cole Dubots 4 4 0

Anthony Gordon 1 3 0

Clay Markoff 2 1 0

Trey Tinsley 1 0 0

TOTALS 23 98 1

SACKS: Willie Taylor III, Brandy Okeke, Fa’avae, Cosmas Kwete (2), Dallas Hobbs.

INTERCEPTIONS: Dominick Silvels (1, Tinsley).

PASS BREAKUP LEADERS: George Hicks III (2), Armani Marsh (2), Henry Kimmins (2)

TACKLE LEADERS: Tyrese Ross (6), Skyler Thomas (4), Ron Stone Jr. (4), Jahad Woods (3), Derrick Langford (3), Trey Davis (3), Shahman Moore (3), Ricky Baker (3)