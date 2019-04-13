The Cougar offense accounted for 11 touchdowns while the defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, during Washington State football’s second scrimmage of the spring, Saturday at Martin Stadium.

The day began with the defense forcing a three-and-out on the first possession but it didn’t take long for the offense to find the end zone. Led by redshirt-senior quarterback Trey Tinsley, the offense marched 60 yards on five plays, capped by a Tinsley to Cole Dubots shovel pass that went 35 yards for the score.

Tinsley followed that with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Travell Harris while working within the red zone. On the day, Tinsley completed 14-of-24 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Cammon Cooper had a solid performance Saturday, finding redshirt freshman receiver Kassidy Woods on a 28-yard score, the first of four touchdowns thrown by Cooper. He also connected with Dezmon Patmon, Brandon Arconado and Easop Winston, Jr.

Cooper finished his day completing 10-of-16 passes for 159 yards and a team-high four scores with zero interceptions.

“Cammon took some strides today,” Mike Leach said.

Redshirt senior quarterback Anthony Gordon found his groove midway through the scrimmage. He connected with Renard Bell on a 60-yard scoring passing on the first play of a drive, then had a two-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Calvin Jackson, Jr.

Gordon ended 13-for-23, 202 yards, two scores, three interceptions and one rushing score to cap the scrimmage.

Five different quarterbacks attempted a pass in Saturday’s scrimmage as the battle for the starting QB job continued in earnest. Graduate transfer Gage Gubrud joins the battle when he fully recovers from his pre-spring injury.

While Cooper may have closed the gap, the quarterback depth chart exiting the scrimmage remains the same.

“They are starting to define themselves,” Leach said. “Gordon and Tinsley are still on top, although I didn’t think Gordon had as good a day (Saturday). We want it to be competitive. We want some pressure on them so when they’re in the game situations they’ll can respond. The biggest thing is to keep fighting to improve and try to separate themselves from the other guy.”

The Cougar wide receivers had a significantly better performance Saturday than last weekend’s scrimmage when they struggled with drops and other errors.

“I can only remember one drop ball with the first two groups,” Leach said. “We caught the ball better and ran better routes.”

Two other quarterbacks, redshirt sophomore John Bledsoe and freshman Gunner Cruz, each accounted for one touchdown pass. Bledsoe found Woods on a 34-yard score on fourth down while Cruz connected with redshirt freshman Rodrick Fisher on a 19-yard score.

The Cougars had two scores on the ground, the first when redshirt junior Clay Markoff when off the right side for 20 yards followed by Gordon’s 1-yard sneak.

Max Borghi, the presumptive starter at running back, saw limited action with one catch for one yard and four carries for 11 yards.

“He’s hitting the hole going downhill and exploding through it,” OL coach Mason Miller said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “He does a very good job reading blocks. He has grown 10-fold just in these spring practices.”

On the other side of the ball, the Cougars defense made big plays throughout the day. Junior cornerback Daniel Isom had the day’s first interception, stepping in front of a Gordon pass in the end zone to thwart a drive. Redshirt junior linebacker Justus Rodgers also picked off Gordon while George hicks III had the final interception.

Up front, the Cougar defensive line accounted for four sacks, two by junior Dominic Silvels and one each by redshirt sophomore Dallas Hobbs and redshirt senior Nnamdi Oguayo. Redshirt junior safety Skyler Thomas accounted for the fifth sack of the afternoon.

“The defense ran to the ball pretty well and got some turnovers,” Leach said. “Like the offense, they’re battling some consistency issues as well.”

Freshman defensive back Henry Kimmins forced the only fumble of the day, which he also recovered, following a hit on redshirt freshman receiver Mitchell Quinn.

“We’ve had more competition this spring than we did last spring and last year,” Leach said. “Hopefully, it generates better play and we refine our skills and keep improving. We have to get progressively better. Consistency is the biggest thing. We’re mixing in so many guys that consistency is tough. We’re explosive but we need to be consistent.”

The Cougars resume spring practice Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Martin Stadium and Rogers Field. WSU has four practices remaining, including the April 20 Crimson & Gray game at Martin Stadium.



SCORING SUMMARY:

Dubots 35 pass from Tinsley

Harris 5 pass from Tinsley

Woods 28 pass from Cooper

Woods 34 pass from Bledsoe

Martin 2 pass from Tinsley

Bell 60 pass from Gordon

Jackson 2 pass from Gordon

Patmon 18 pass from Cooper

Arconado 23 pass from Cooper

Markoff 20 run

Winston 15 pass from Cooper

Fisher 19 pass from Cruz

Gordon 1 run