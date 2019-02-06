The Late (Second) Signing Day ended before 7 a.m. PT for Washington State.

Going in, the Cougars expected to sign two players to letters of intent - JUCO offensive lineman Jimmy Price and defensive end Nicholas Sheetz from Greenwood, SC. Both prospects live at least two time zones away from Pullman, and each promptly sent their signed LOIs to the football office in the early morning hours.

The signing of Price and Sheetz gives WSU a total of 22 signees for the 2019 class, a group that includes two greyshirts from the 2018 class - DB Gatlin Grisso and LB Rocky Katoanga.

In addition to those signings, WSU received another PWO commitment Tuesday night from wide receiver Zion Sorani from San Diego.

When the dust settled from another recruiting cycle, WSU is left with a couple of available scholarships. One is being saved for possible graduate transfer QB Gage Gubrud, whose request for a sixth year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA. He has appealed the decision, but there is no time frame for a ruling from the NCAA.



According to sources within the WSU football program with knowledge of the situation, Punter Oscar Draguicevich III, a JUCO transfer from Temple Junior College in Texas, is being placed on scholarship after a stellar 2018 season in which he averaged 45.7 yards per punt with 15 landing inside the 20 and 13 traveled 50 yards or more. The Cougars finished first in the Pac-12 in average yards per punt, earning Draguicevich Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors.



2019 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

QB (1): Gunner Cruz (Gilbert, AZ)

RB (2): Jouvensly Bazile (Naples, FL); Jamir Thomas (Massillon, OH)

WR (2): Donovan Ollie (Wylie, TX); Billy Pospisil (Arvada, CO)

OL (4): Ma’ake Fifita (Snohomish, WA); Konner Gomness (Fresno, CA); Patrick Utschinski (Walla Walla, WA), JImmy Price (Tyler, Tex.)

DL (3): Cosmas Kwete (Phoenix, AZ), Tyler Garay-Harris (Oakland, CA), Nicholas Sheetz (Greenwood, SC)



LB (3): Travion Brown (Temecula, CA), Peni Naulu (Kapolei, HI), Rocky Katoanga (Oceanside, CA)

DB (6): Bryce Beekman (Yuma, AZ); Daniel Isom (Council Bluffs, IA); Derrick Langford (San Francisco, CA); Armauni Archie (El Cerrito, Calif.); Gatlin Grisso (Aubrey, Tex.)*, Shahman Moore (El Segundo, Calif.)



LS (1): Simon Samarzich (Upland, CA)

TOTAL SIGNEES: 22

* Greyshirt











