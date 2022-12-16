The Cougars look to end their 2022 season on a positive note, after a crushing Apple Cup loss a couple weeks ago, when they travel to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to face the Fresno State Bulldogs out of the Mountain West.

The period in between that 51-33 loss to Washington and bowl game prep has not been too kind for Washington State, with both offensive coordinator Eric Morris and defensive coordinator Brian Ward leaving the program, along with numerous players jumping in the transfer portal and or opting out of the bowl game.

Washington State (7-5) will be looking a little different, similar to last year’s bowl game, with the key members of the offense in the portal, as well as new play-callers and a defense that won’t have senior linebacker Daiyan Henley on the field after opting out to focus on the NFL as well as fellow linebackers, transfer departures Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown.

The Cougars will have senior slot receiver Robert Ferrel as their ‘top’ target but will be missing transfer departures De'Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie along with sixth-year senior receiver Renard Bell, who is not healthy enough to make the bowl game. Bell’s collegiate career has unfortunately ended abruptly.

Fresno State (9-4) is an offensive juggernaut led by the senior quarterback Jake Haener, who has made himself a household name with his QB play throughout the past couple of seasons. He's passed for 2,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while missing several games with an ankle injury.

Although Haener is the name on offense to look out for, senior running back Jordan Mims can run through any defense, with 1,163 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry).

The Bulldogs have rallied back from a 1-4 start and overcome Haener's early injury and are riding a streak of eight straight wins, including a victory against Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. Per the Associated Press, they could be the first team to record a 10-win season after dropping four of their first five games.