Setting the stage for Cougars' LA Bowl matchup with Fresno State
The Cougars look to end their 2022 season on a positive note, after a crushing Apple Cup loss a couple weeks ago, when they travel to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to face the Fresno State Bulldogs out of the Mountain West.
The period in between that 51-33 loss to Washington and bowl game prep has not been too kind for Washington State, with both offensive coordinator Eric Morris and defensive coordinator Brian Ward leaving the program, along with numerous players jumping in the transfer portal and or opting out of the bowl game.
Washington State (7-5) will be looking a little different, similar to last year’s bowl game, with the key members of the offense in the portal, as well as new play-callers and a defense that won’t have senior linebacker Daiyan Henley on the field after opting out to focus on the NFL as well as fellow linebackers, transfer departures Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown.
The Cougars will have senior slot receiver Robert Ferrel as their ‘top’ target but will be missing transfer departures De'Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie along with sixth-year senior receiver Renard Bell, who is not healthy enough to make the bowl game. Bell’s collegiate career has unfortunately ended abruptly.
Fresno State (9-4) is an offensive juggernaut led by the senior quarterback Jake Haener, who has made himself a household name with his QB play throughout the past couple of seasons. He's passed for 2,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while missing several games with an ankle injury.
Although Haener is the name on offense to look out for, senior running back Jordan Mims can run through any defense, with 1,163 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry).
The Bulldogs have rallied back from a 1-4 start and overcome Haener's early injury and are riding a streak of eight straight wins, including a victory against Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. Per the Associated Press, they could be the first team to record a 10-win season after dropping four of their first five games.
Injury news
Cougars coach Jake Dickert already ruled out Bell with an injury that will unfortunately conclude his collegiate career. Dickert also said that Henley will opt out to get ready for the NFL draft, but Henley will be on the sideline helping Dickert coach.
Offensive play-calling
Offensive line coach Clay McGuire said in Wednesday’s virtual press conference that the offensive play-calling will be “by committee” after the departure of former OC Eric Morris, who took the head coaching job at North Texas.
“Pretty much every coach on the offensive side of the ball is gonna be involved,” McGuire said.
McGuire added that wide receivers coach Joel Filani and offensive analyst Jordan Davis will be handling the passing play calls. Both Filani and Davis worked under former OC Morris when they were at Incarnate Word.
McGuire said that the “run call will fall to me” along with running backs coach Mark Atuaia.
The Cougars will rely on quarterback Cam Ward to lead this very young receiving corps with Nakia Watson on the ground to set them up downfield. Dickert said the receiving core will have a three-man rotation after the top receivers will not be there and the only starter that will remain is Ferrel.
Behind Ferrel (46 catches for 517 yards and 4 TDs), Leyton Smithson (27-217-1) and Lincoln Victor (21-216-0) are the top remaining receivers.
Defensive adjustments
The linebacker corps will also look very different, with Henley opting out and Mauigoa and Brown entering the transfer portal. At the middle linebacker spot, the Cougars will lean on redshirt sophomore Kyle Thornton, along with redshirt junior Joshua Erling and true freshman Hudson Cedarland. The only two outside linebackers available will be senior Ben Wilson, the TCU transfer, along with senior Jordan Lee, who will convert from strong safety to linebacker.
Dickert said that Haener is definitely a problem and how he is an “elite pocket-passer."
“That’s the skill set that leads to all the success that [Haener’s] going to have at the next level,” Dickert said.
Game info
Fresno State is currently a 3.5-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup.
The LA Bowl will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday from SoFi Stadium and will be televised on ABC.