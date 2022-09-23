After its strong 3-0 start, Washington State opens Pac-12 play Saturday at home with a big first test, playing host to No. 15-ranked Oregon (2-1). The highly-anticipated matchup has been advertised as a "potential sellout" Saturday at Martin Stadium, according to head coach Jake Dickert. “This can be the toughest environment to play in the Pacific Northwest,” Dickert said. “This is the environment we can have each and every week.” Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a distant memory of playing in Pullman when he was graduate assistant at Arizona State a decade ago, but more than anything, he knows the reputation of the gameday environment he's now bringing his Ducks into this weekend. "I know they're passionate fans. I think every one of us knows that. We've talked about the false starts that their environment can create, some of the stuff they've done in the history of their program there. So it's a good environment, we all know that," Lanning said. Oregon is listed as a 6.5-point favorite, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. PT (on FOX).

Injury update

Defensive back Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Renard Bell were both added to the injury report after watching the end of the Cougars’ win last week on the sideline. The Cougars missed linebacker Travion Brown and safety Jordan Lee last week as both were listed as ‘game-time decisions’ before eventually not suiting up Saturday afternoon. Dickert said that Brown will be “good to go for sure” this Saturday, which is a big addition to a rotational linebacker corps that is led by Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Daiyan Henley. Dickert added that both Smith-Wade and Lee are “hopeful” to return Saturday, but “it’s not a definite.” If this remains the case for WSU, the Cougars will expect to have safety Jaden Hicks in the secondary with safety Sam Lockett III and defensive back Chris Jackson in for Smith-Wade. There was no concrete update for Bell after he exited last Saturday’s contest, but the assumption is he will be a game-time decision as well. If Bell can’t go on Saturday, expect a lot more of wide receiver Robert Ferrel in the passing attack as the ‘H’ receiver or the slot receiver on the field.

Offensive challenge

The Oregon defensive backs throughout the past decade have been known for both their speed and size. The receiving corps for the Cougars has always been spread in height, speed, length and size, with a range this year of 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-5. Ferrel said the cornerbacks for Oregon -- 6-foot-2 Trikweze Bridges, 6-foot-2 Christian Gonzalez and 6-foot nickel Bennett Williams -- are long, fast and physical, which will make for some interesting battles throughout the secondary. “The defense is just fast, run sideline to sideline,” Ferrel said. “The second level is really fast and big and physical. … It’ll be a good matchup.” Ferrel noted that Cougars quarterback Cam Ward has developed a lot throughout his time at WSU so far in comparison to playing for Incarnate Word. “He’s getting through reads a lot faster, getting the ball on time a lot better,” Ferrel said. “He’s growing, I can tell you.”

Good gauge for the defense