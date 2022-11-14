Washington State couldn’t find its offense in another bad shooting performance across the board at Boise State on Saturday.

The Cougars hit just 34.9 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from 3-point range (6 of 26) and 68.8 percent from the foul line -- a formula that led to a 71-61 loss to the Broncos in Boise, Idaho.

Washington State (1-1) couldn’t get a rhythm in this back-and-forth game, at times looking poise to build some momentum but never able to sustain it.

Boise State (1-1) shot the ball only slightly better at 44.8 percent from the field but it forced 15 turnovers while causing havoc in the passing lanes for the Cougars.

It was a slow first half for both teams, neither eclipsing 30 points before the break, but a back-and-forth second half just did not go in the Cougars’ favor.

TJ Bamba did his part for the Cougs, scoring 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting (4 of 7 from 3-point range) with 7 rebounds. Mouhamed Gueye (12 points) and Justin Powell (10) were the only other WSU players to score in double figures, while the bench produced just 6 total points with coach Kyle Smith mostly using a 7-man rotation.