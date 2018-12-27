WHAT: Washington State (10-2) vs. Iowa State (8-4)

WHERE: Alamodome (65,000), San Antonio, Tex.

WHEN: 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m. local)

TV/RADIO: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessica McIntyre)

ALL-TIME SERIES: First Meeting

Back in September, Iowa State was sitting at 1-3, a record that looked like the Cyclones of old. A season of big expectations — at least bigger than most years in Ames — was on the brink of collapse with a canceled game, an injured senior quarterback and two straight losses out of the gate.

Then came a QB change to freshman Brock Purdy, a win streak and the Cyclones' best finish in the Big 12. That earned No. 25 Iowa State (8-4) a trip to the Alamo Bowl, where a win Friday night over Washington State (10-2) would cap one of the program's best seasons in decades.

It also would finish two tremendous seasons for second-year coach Matt Campbell, who has turned a perennial Big 12 also-ran into a program to be reckoned with.

“Iowa State is 7-1 in their last eight games, so they’ve got a lot of momentum,” WSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. said Wednesday. “They’re a sound team. They tackle well. We’re going to have to play well and execute well to beat these guys.”

Iowa State’s season turned on the arm and legs of Purdy, who took over the offense in early October and never let it go. Purdy led two big wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia and had the Cyclones contending into November for a shot at the Big 12 title. Behind Purdy, Iowa State went 7-1 and finished third in the Big 12, the program's best conference finish in 40 years.

“In the Pac 12 we face a lot of good quarterbacks,” WSU nickel Hunter Dale said. “(Purdy) is doing a phenomenal job leading that team. He’s making his receivers better and he’s making everybody around him better. It looks like he’s giving his teammates around him a lot of confidence. He elevates his team up. Each quarterback has his own style, so I wouldn’t compare him to anybody in the Pac-12. We’re going to have to do a good job containing him and showing him different looks

Iowa State's eight regular-season wins are the most since 2000 and 16 wins over the last two seasons mark the best two-year stretch in school history. Washington State didn't end on a similar high. The Cougars were in position to play for the Pac-12 title until losing to rival Washington in a blizzard.

While the Cyclones turned to a freshman quarterback, Washington State has senior graduate transfer Gardner Minshew II, who leads the nation with 373.3 yards passing per game to go with 36 touchdowns. Nine WSU receivers have 25 or more receptions led by running back James Williams with 76.

“This offense is different than anybody we’ve played,” Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “Their quarterback is going to be a first-round pick. He’s a tremendous player. Their tailback (James Williams) is a tremendous player. It’s a different offense. They force you to do different things, and we’ll have to do some different things. We’ve seen parts of it, but we have not seen all o fit like you see with Coach Leach’s offense.”

WSU had at least nine players catch a pass in 11 of 12 regular season games. In those games, the Cougars have had eight different receivers lead the team in receiving. Seven WSU receivers have 30_+ receptions, most of any team in the country. Four different receivers have 100-yard games.

In short, the Cougars possess a lot of weapons in the passing game, including running backs James Williams and Max Borghi, who have combined for 123 receptions and eight touchdowns through the air to go along with 186 combined rushing attempts.

“It’s another Air Raid offense, but with different personnel,” Iowa State LB Brian Peavy said. “They have guys who can make plays all over the field.

The Iowa State defense began to show signs of improvement in 2017, and they continued the trend in 2018. Only four teams have scored more than 24 points in the last 20 games against the Cyclones. Iowa State hasn’t allowed an offensive point in the fourth quarter in 11 of the last 20 games. The Cyclones have allowed an average of just 3.6 fourth quarter points during that span.

“They transition very well on defense,” Leach said. “The hardest thing to do with a defense is getting everybody going to the same place in a synchronized fashion. They do a good job of that. They run to the ball well. They don’t leave any holes.”

Washington State coach Mike Leach's last trip to the Alamo Bowl was with Texas Tech in 2009. That was a wild and unpleasant trip for the coach, who came to San Antonio with his team but was fired three days before the game in a dispute over how Leach handled a player with a concussion. Back then, Leach was holed up in a San Antonio hotel as the media tried to find him.

This time, he's been out to visit the city, including the historic Alamo.

Some key storylines when Iowa State and Washington State play Friday night in the Alamodome:

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Iowa State is looking to cap one of its best seasons in decades with a bowl win. After a 1-3 start, the Cyclones finished third in the Big 12, their best league finish in 40 years. Washington State is looking to rebound from a tough loss to rival Washington that knocked the Cougars out of the Pac-12 title game.

KEY MATCHUP: Iowa State secondary vs. Washington State QB Gardner Minshew II. The Cyclones have one of the Big 12's best defenses and facing a pass-happy team like the Cougars will bring few surprises after facing the wide-open offenses in their own league. Minshew, the Pac-12 offensive player of the year, has passed for 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Washington State: WR Dezmon Patman's 740 yards this season are a team best. Minshew has his pick of receivers as the Cougars have eight with more than 300 yards. Patmon's 13.5 yards per catch is best in the group.

Iowa State: Freshman QB Brock Purdy is 7-1 as a starter and his dynamic play as a runner was key to the Cyclones' midseason turnaround. Purdy led a pair of wins over ranked opponents and the Cyclones average more than 31 points per game since he took over the offense.

FOURTH-QUARTER QUARTERBACKS: Both Minshew and Purdy have shown they can take the pressure of performing big in the fourth quarter. Minshew led three game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. Purdy did it twice, most notably in a 17-point rally to beat Kansas State.

SPREADING THE WEALTH: Minshew has a wealth of receivers to throw to. Eight Cougars have at least 300 yards receiving and yet none has reached 800 yards. Tay Martin has a team-high eight touchdown catches. James Williams has a team-high 76 catches, but his 7.4 yards per reception ranks lowest among the top 10 receivers.

BIG PLAY MAN: Iowa State has a preferred target and he's a big one: wide receiver Hakeem Butler. The 6-foot-6 junior has 51 catches for 1,126 yards and leads the nation with 22.1 yards per catch and has 10 plays of 40 yards or longer.

CHASING MINSHEW: The Cougars have protected Minshew well behind an offensive line featuring standout tackles Andre Dillard and Abraham Lucas. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 with 31 sacks, a mark that is one shy of the school season record. Leading the way is defensive end JaQuan Bailey, whose 17.5 career sacks is one short of the Iowa State career record.

LAST GAME FOR TWO RUNNING BACKS?: Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery is arguably the toughest runner in the Big 12 with his ability to break tackles and he's been the glue for the Cyclones' offense with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His absence for the first half in a loss at Texas because of an ejection the previous game proved costly. He could enter the NFL draft in the spring. So too could Washington State junior RB James Williams, who leads all running backs nationally with 76 receptions for 560 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES: Iowa State's eight regular-season wins are the most since 2000 and its 16 wins the last two seasons mark the best two-year stretch in school history ... Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler's 22.1 yards per catch leads the nation ... Minshew led three game-winning fourth quarter drives and he's the only quarterback in the country with six 400-yard passing games.

(AP contributed to this story)

