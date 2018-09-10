Silvels' recent move to RUSH linebacker paying immediate dividends
When 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore Dominick Silvels arrived at Washington State a year ago out of Patrick Henry High School in San Diego, he thought he would end up playing either of the two inside...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news