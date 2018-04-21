A great day for some Cougar Football! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/cAAgNmSgbE— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) April 21, 2018
PASSING (PC-PA-YARDS-INTs-TDs)
Trey Tinsley 19-24-213-0-3
Anthony Gordon 15-21-174-0-1
Cammon Cooper 12-18-12-0-1
John Bledsoe 7-9-40-1-0
Connor Neville 3-7-67-0-1
Casey Brink 3-5-20 0 0
TOTALS: 59-84-634-1-6
RECEIVING (CATCHES-YARDS-TDs)
Kyle Sweet 8-138-0
Dezmon Patmon 7-91-1
James Williams 5-35-0
Kainoa Wilson 5-57-1
Easop Winston 4-32-0
Tay Martin 4-52-1
Brandon Arconado 4-61-0
Max Borghi 4-16-0
Travell Harris 3-54-0
Jamire Calvin 3-19-0
Keith Harrington 3-14-1
Renard Bell 3-19-1
Rodrick Fisher 3-36-1
Solomon Cooper 1-6-0
Riley Krenz 1-4-0
Jonathan Jung 1-0-0
TOTALS: 59-634-6
RUSHING (CARRIES-YARDS-TD)
Clay Markoff 3-23-0
Max Borghi 4-10-1
James Williams 5-7-0
Keith Harrington 3-4-0
Trey Tinsley 1-3-0
Connor Neville 2-0-0
Casey Brink 1 -5-0
Anthony Gordon 1 -6 0
Solomon Cooper 4-11-0
TOTALS 24-25-1
FIELD GOALS
Jack Crane – 3 of 4
Ryan Henderson - 1 of 1
Blake Mazza - 2 of 2
SCORING SUMMARY
Bell 5 yd pass from Tinsley
Borghi 2 yd run
Fisher 3 yd pass from Tinsley
39 yd field goal
Patmon 23 yd pass from Gordon
Harrington 10 yd pass from Tinsley
Martin 32 yd pass from Neville
Wilson 23 yd pass from Cooper
Strong 31 yd fumble recovery
The 2018 @WSUCougFB poster is here! #JoinTheHunt #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1R52qOGIB1— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 21, 2018
Let the festivities begin! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/4c9spCVF3p— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) April 21, 2018
AND ANOTHER! Touchdown Team Crimson! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/3sJ2AQ7Ayq— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) April 21, 2018
Another touchdown for Team Crimson! #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/RMJZy9oXav— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) April 21, 2018