Spring Game Statistics

Spring Game Statistics

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

PASSING (PC-PA-YARDS-INTs-TDs)

Trey Tinsley 19-24-213-0-3

Anthony Gordon 15-21-174-0-1

Cammon Cooper 12-18-12-0-1

John Bledsoe 7-9-40-1-0

Connor Neville 3-7-67-0-1

Casey Brink 3-5-20 0 0

TOTALS: 59-84-634-1-6

RECEIVING (CATCHES-YARDS-TDs)

Kyle Sweet 8-138-0

Dezmon Patmon 7-91-1

James Williams 5-35-0

Kainoa Wilson 5-57-1

Easop Winston 4-32-0

Tay Martin 4-52-1

Brandon Arconado 4-61-0

Max Borghi 4-16-0

Travell Harris 3-54-0

Jamire Calvin 3-19-0

Keith Harrington 3-14-1

Renard Bell 3-19-1

Rodrick Fisher 3-36-1

Solomon Cooper 1-6-0

Riley Krenz 1-4-0

Jonathan Jung 1-0-0

TOTALS: 59-634-6

RUSHING (CARRIES-YARDS-TD)

Clay Markoff 3-23-0

Max Borghi 4-10-1

James Williams 5-7-0

Keith Harrington 3-4-0

Trey Tinsley 1-3-0

Connor Neville 2-0-0

Casey Brink 1 -5-0

Anthony Gordon 1 -6 0

Solomon Cooper 4-11-0

TOTALS 24-25-1

FIELD GOALS

Jack Crane – 3 of 4

Ryan Henderson - 1 of 1

Blake Mazza - 2 of 2

SCORING SUMMARY

Bell 5 yd pass from Tinsley

Borghi 2 yd run

Fisher 3 yd pass from Tinsley

39 yd field goal

Patmon 23 yd pass from Gordon

Harrington 10 yd pass from Tinsley

Martin 32 yd pass from Neville

Wilson 23 yd pass from Cooper

Strong 31 yd fumble recovery

