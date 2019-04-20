Kassidy Woods caught the first touchdown of the spring game. With a 6-foot-4 frame, Woods will be a difficult matchup for linebackers, nickels and safeties in the middle of the field.



Gordon finds Woods for the first score of the crimson and gray game. 🏈



Watch @WSUCougarFB live on Pac-12 Now. https://t.co/Xkp444MWe0 pic.twitter.com/FfhKLYy0DD — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 20, 2019

Renard Bell caught the second TD of the spring game. He had 20 receptions for 202 yards and five TDs in 2018.



Yeah the touchdown is cool, but the celebration is even more cool. ❄️



Watch @WSUCougarFB's crimson and gray game live on Pac-12 Now. https://t.co/Xkp444MWe0 pic.twitter.com/ITFXZOwlT5 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 20, 2019

Calvin Jackson caught the third TD of the spring game. Jackson emerged in the second half of the 2018 season after Rodrick Fisher was injured and finished with 26 receptions for 287 yards and two TDs.



Gordon finds Calvin Jackson Jr. in the end zone for another GRAY TOUCHDOWN. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/MB9eFJolGm — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Travell Harris showed off his speed for the fourth TD of the spring game, giving the Gray a 21-7 lead shortly after the Crimson team committed a turnover.



Tinsley connects with Travell Harris for another GRAY TOUCHDOWN. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/sSNJQbR9EA — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

NFL Draft is Thursday-Saturday in Nashville.



Cougar Alums in the house for the Crimson & Gray Game! #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/6kz8AqGhrI — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Oguayo had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games in 2018. Should be a force on the defensive line in 2019.



Nnamdi Oguayo takes Max Borghi down. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/UtCZB1kXDv — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

INTERCEPTION



George Hicks III intercepts Gordon's pass. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/hJuSTeiOYP — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Second half action begins.



Tinsley breaks through for a rush of 26 yards. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/as6fNBhxwf — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

The Mississippi Mustache is back on The Palouse. 🙌



He speaks with our @Jill_Savage about his favorite moment last year (spoiler alert: the Oregon game), Coach Leach and more.



Watch @WSUCougarFB on Pac-12 Now. https://t.co/Xkp444MWe0 pic.twitter.com/rVAaIN9k9j — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 20, 2019

Borghi could be WSU's most important offensive player in 2019. Eight rushing TDs last season along with 366 rushing yards. Likely surpass both numbers as a sophomore.



Borghi drives it in for a CRIMSON TOUCHDOWN.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/dW2ZJuHpRe — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Will Rodgers III sacks Cammon Cooper for a loss of 6 yards. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/wErM6d7hXM — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Cooper connects with Dezmon Patmon for a 36 yard gain. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Zff3sjYsz1 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Tyrese Ross intercepts Cooper's pass into the end zone. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/KM5rsOXStY — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

Fisher showed promise in 2018 as a true freshman. Likely have a bigger role in 2019.



John Bledsoe passes 16 yards to Rodrick Fisher for a CRIMSON TOUCHDOWN.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/eaTtoAIiCu — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019

An impromptu Gardner Minshew autograph sesssion breaks out at the end of the Crimson & Gray Game. #WSU QB has always been more than gracious with his time. pic.twitter.com/n9grpKTMAx — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) April 20, 2019

Dominic Tominiko ruses in 1 yard for a CRIMSON TOUCHDOWN.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/7B4rkhBGaK — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 20, 2019