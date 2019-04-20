Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 17:11:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring game through social media: Highlights and final stats

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Kassidy Woods caught the first touchdown of the spring game. With a 6-foot-4 frame, Woods will be a difficult matchup for linebackers, nickels and safeties in the middle of the field.

Renard Bell caught the second TD of the spring game. He had 20 receptions for 202 yards and five TDs in 2018.

Calvin Jackson caught the third TD of the spring game. Jackson emerged in the second half of the 2018 season after Rodrick Fisher was injured and finished with 26 receptions for 287 yards and two TDs.

Travell Harris showed off his speed for the fourth TD of the spring game, giving the Gray a 21-7 lead shortly after the Crimson team committed a turnover.

NFL Draft is Thursday-Saturday in Nashville.

Oguayo had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games in 2018. Should be a force on the defensive line in 2019.

Jld6mh4qbep6tgqnklyf
StatBroadcast

Second half action begins.

Borghi could be WSU's most important offensive player in 2019. Eight rushing TDs last season along with 366 rushing yards. Likely surpass both numbers as a sophomore.

Fisher showed promise in 2018 as a true freshman. Likely have a bigger role in 2019.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}