Washington State outside wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. must strike a delicate balance during spring practice between preparing for the upcoming season and preparing for football life after it.

Three of WSU’s top four returning outside receivers heading into Thursday afternoon’s first practice in Pullman are seniors (Calvin Jackson, Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston), while the fourth is junior Tay Martin.

In contrast, the fifth and sixth outside receivers are both redshirt freshmen – Rodrick Fisher and Brandon Gray.

So, how does Spurrier Jr. divide the practice reps? Does he live in the present and focus on 2019 entirely with one eye on the future?

“I have a lot of good players for two positions,” Spurrier Jr. told WazzuWatch in an exclusive interview. “We have three seniors and they all aspire to play in the NFL. They are all exceptional athletes and exceptional wide receivers. Right now, I have a hard time worrying about (losing three of the top four WRs). In this business, you take it one year at a time and try to make the most of it.

“Sure, come next year we’ll have a pretty big void there. Hopefully, we’ll find some opportunities for the guys that redshirted (in 2018) and are now eligible to play. We want to get them some time on the field and get some balls thrown at them and let them develop some confidence. We don’t want them walking onto the field for the first time next year and we’re expecting them to win games for us. We’ll worry about that as we go.”

A key to Spurrier Jr’s approach in the spring, his second with the Cougars: the Air Raid isn’t designed to get the ball to just one or two receivers. Every position is targeted in accordance with Leach’s definition of a ‘balanced offense.’

“The way Coach Leach’s offense works, one guy doesn’t get featured,” Spurrier Jr. said. “He has had some dominant guys, but generally there is parity. Our guys are going to split time. We had 10 guys with 20 or more receptions last season, which is a pretty high number.

“All four of those guys (Martin, Patmon, Winston and Jackson) are going to play. They all played well last year. They had great winters. I like those four when they’re playing together and splitting time. They feed off each other and they all pull for each other. Nobody gets mad at anybody else for getting more playing time.”

The fact Washington State utilizes so many receivers is an important recruiting pitch for Spurrier when he’s talking with prospects.

“I send the list of the number of receivers we play to all my recruits,” Spurrier Jr. said. “I tell them, here are the number of receivers we have that play and play every game and catch the ball. If you want to be in an offense that throws and catches the ball, this is our normal as far as what we do.”

Martin has 100 receptions going into his junior season, positioning him to reach the rarified air of 200+ career catches, but you get the sense the Louisiana native is just scratching the surface of his potential.

“Tay can definitely get better,” Spurrier Jr. said. “He has areas to improve. He has to learn to be a more complete player. He is an extremely talented kid. He can do anything. He just has to keep learning all the nuances of being a great player every down.”

Patmon was third on WSU in 2018 with 61 receptions (only RB James Williams and Martin had more) and is beginning to fulfill his enormous potential. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Patmon is a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. His 816 receiving yards and 13.4 yards per catch average led the Cougars.

“Dezmon got better last year,’ Spurrier Jr. said. “He made some plays. At the beginning of the year, he made some plays but he wasn’t extremely productive. As the year went on, he got stronger and he played bigger. He was a force to be reckoned with. People didn’t like to tackle him.

“He is learning how to make plays after the reception, which is something he is capable of doing. He made two or three great plays in the bowl game. I was impressed by how much progress he made last year and see if he can keep doing it this year.”

Winston was last spring’s most pleasant surprise and he sustained the momentum when the 2018 season started, finishing with 52 catches for 654 yards. His 89-yard game-winning TD catch-and-run against Utah in the waning minutes was arguably the biggest moment for any WSU receiver in 2018.

“Easop is such a unique player,” Spurrier Jr. said. “When I got here, Easop had played inside the year before (2017) and he struggled. It wasn’t a good fit. When he moved outside, I didn’t really know much about him. He showed he is an outstanding player. He did a lot of good things last season.”

Jackson emerged in the second half of the season after transferring into the program from Independence Community College in Kansas. He could double his production (26 catches in 2018) as a senior now that he has established himself as a vital part of the rotation.

“When last season started he was behind Rodrick Fisher, then Fisher has shoulder surgery,” Spurrier Jr. said. “We were going to redshirt one of them and we almost redshirted Calvin. But when Rodrick suffered his injury, it put Calvin in a position to play. He slowly got some opportunities to play in the games and he played well. It was good to see.”

Because of his speed, Fisher was one of WSU’s most intriguing signings in the 2018 class. Fisher caught one pass and saw action early on special teams as a true freshman before the shoulder injury sidelined him for the year. He didn’t appear in more than four games, so he’ll start the 2019 campaign as a redshirt freshman.

Fisher ran track in the winter.

“He looks good and gained some weight,” Spurrier Jr. said. “He had a little hamstring issue during midnight maneuvers, but he finished strong the last three or four nights. I’m curious to watch him go. He’s a full speed human being. He doesn’t know what half speed is. It’s going to fun watching him play. The track coaches loved him. He works hard. He’s an unselfish, appreciative guy.”

Gray redshirted in 2018 but brings enormous size (6-5, 190 pounds) and speed to the group.

“Between Rodrick Fisher and Brandon Gray, those guys have a ton of talent,” Spurrier Jr. said. “It will be neat to see what their roles are this year. Going into next year, we’re going to be asking a lot from those guys. This year. Rodrick Fisher is going to be on a bunch of special teams, so this will be a big spring for him. Brandon Gray just needs to keep growing, get stronger. He did great in winter conditioning and in pass skel when they threw the ball around. He has a bright future.”

Redshirt freshman Kassidy Woods has moved to inside receiver.

2019 signee Donovan Ollie from Wylie, Tex. joins the program in June following high school graduation. The 3-star prospect caught 65 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He totaled 150 receptions and 28 touchdowns in three seasons at Wylie High School. He also excelled in basketball, twice earning All-District honors.

SPRING 2019 OUTSIDE WIDE RECEIVER ROSTER (Alphabetical Order)

Rodrick Fisher (RFr.)

Brandon Gray (RFr.)

Calvin Jackson (Sr.)

Tay Martin (Jr.)

Dezmon Patmon (Sr.)

Easop Winston (RSr.)

2019 Signee: Donovan Ollie.

