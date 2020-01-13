News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 18:18:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Reports: Spurrier Jr. will join Leach at Miss. State; Miller & Mele next?

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

It took legendary coach Steve Spurrier at a press conference in Hawaii promoting the 2020 Polynesian Bowl (he'll be one of the head coaches) to break the news that Washington State outside receiver...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}