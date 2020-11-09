WazzuWatch - Strong debut earns de Laura P12 Freshman of Week honor

. @jayden_delaura has been named the @pac12 Freshman of the Week! 🔗 https://t.co/netuPHruT4 #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/AsbW9FXSMR

Washington State freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

de Laura, the first true freshman to open the season at quarterback in program history, threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 43 yards and a score in the road victory over Oregon State. The Honolulu native was the first true freshman to start any game under center since 2009.

de Laura’s first career touchdown pass came late in the first quarter, a 29-yard score to Travell Harris and he later scored on the ground early in the second half before connecting with Harris from 28-yards out midway through the third quarter. ProFootballFocus College gave de Laura the fourth-best quarterback grade in the country last week.

De Laura is the first Cougar freshman to earn a Pac-12 weekly award since Harris earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors in 2018.