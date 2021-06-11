T&F: Coug secures spot in NCAA 400m hurdles final

EUGENE, Ore. – The Washington State Track & Field program saw Stephanie Cho advancing to the finals in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday evening.

Cho entered the semifinals after posting a personal best of 57.75 in the 400-meter hurdles during the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Texas A&M. Stephanie looked to up her game while running at Hayward Field, posting a PR of 57.64 in heat number three to claim the final ninth spot in the finals.

"Coach Wayne Phipps and I have been working really hard leading up to this meet and I was excited to compete today," Stephanie Cho said. "I knew I had to execute what we had been fine-tuning in practice and it was a perfect time to PR! I am extremely excited to advance to the final."



Stephanie found herself running near the leaders of the final heat of the 400m hurdles throughout most of this race, and she turned on the jets down the stretch to nearly claim third in the heat.



Cho posted a fourth-place finish in the heat at 57.64, just behind third place Faith Ross of Kentucky who ran a personal best as well at 56.68 overall. Stephanie's time of 57.64 also sees her remain ranked fourth all-time in Washington State Track & Field history, just trailing Lorraine King who ran a 57.51 back in 2009 at Eugene as well.