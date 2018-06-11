Six Washington State track and field athletes competed recently at the NCAA track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The best finisher was Alissa Brooks-Johnson, who captured sixth place in the women's heptathlon Saturday amid cool temperatures, driving rains and swirling winds.

Brooks-Johnson, a redshirt senior from Doty, Wash., scored 5,789 points, a mere five points behind fifth place. Wisconsin senior Georgia Ellenwood won the heptathlon with 6,146 points.

The three-time Pac-12 heptathlon champion (2015, 2017, and 2018) and 2017 All-American, Brooks-Johnson started Saturday in 11th place. She long jumped 18-feet 9 1/4 inches (5.72m) while running into a 4.0 meters per second headwind. Her long jump was the 12th-farthest of the day.

She threw the javelin a season-best 140-7 (42.87m), accomplished on her third and last attempt which was eighth-best among the remaining 20 competitors. Brooks-Johnson was in eighth-place going into the seventh and final event. She ran the 800m in a time of 2 minutes 15.69 seconds, the fifth-fastest time of the event, to garner enough points to move up to sixth place. Brooks-Johnson's 5789 total points is her third-best in her collegiate career of 10 heptathlons.

Thursday, Kaili Keefe placed 16th in the women's 1500m with a personal record time of 4:15.39 (second-best in WSU all-time) and Stephanie Cho placed 20th in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 59.06 seconds, seventh-best in her semifinal heat.

Keefe had to fight her way through the middle of the pack and looked to have the fifth spot with 30 meters left in the race but was nipped at the finish line. Since the first heat was the faster of the two, the final two spots went to runners in that race who had faster times.

Wednesday, Brock Eager placed 14th in the men's hammer throw with a distance of 223-feet (67.97 m). Freshman Sander Moldau, the 2018 Pac-12 champion, tied for 17th in the men's pole vault. He cleared the opening bar at 16-10 3/4 (5.15m) on his first try but missed on three attempts at 17-4 1/4 (5.30m). His PR is 17-8 1/4 (5.39m) at the 2018 Bryan Clay Invitational.

Chandler Teigen finished 24th in the men's 1500m semifinals.