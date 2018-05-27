Six Washington State track and field athletes have qualified for the NCAA championships June 6-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Most of them advanced from the three-day NCAA West Region Preliminary Rounds at Sacramento, Calif. that wrapped up Saturday. Here are the six WSU athletes set to compete in Eugene:



1. Alissa Brooks-Johnson (RSr.) - Women's Heptathlon (Pac-12 Champion)

2. Brock Eager (RJr.) - Men's Hammer Throw

3. Sander Moldau (Fr.) - Men's Pole Vault (Pac-12 Champion)

4. Stephanie Cho (Jr.) - Women's 400 meter hurdles

5. Chandler Teigen (Jr.) - Men's 1500 meters



6. Kaili Keefe (So.) - Women's 1500 meters

Brock Eager became the first Cougar to qualify and advance to the NCAA Championships during the first day of the NCAA West Region Preliminary Rounds at Hornet Stadium on the Sacramento State campus.

Eager, a redshirt junior from Renton, Wash., threw the hammer a distance of 225-feet 2 inches (68.64m) which was the third-best on the day. Eager's PR hammer throw is 228-3 (69.57m) achieved at the Stanford Invitational last month.



Thursday in Sacramento, Eager's other throws were distances of 210-7 (64.18m) and 220-8 (67.26m). This will be Eager's second trip to the NCAA Championships after placing 14th in 2017 with a throw of 217-1 (66.16m) to earn All-America Second Team honors.

Freshman Sander Moldau (Rakvere, Estonia) punched his ticket to compete in the men's pole vault at the NCAA Championships. Moldau, the 2018 Pac-12 champion, cleared his final height of 16-10 3/4 (5.15m) on his first try before missing on three attempts at 17-2 3/4 (5.25m). Moldau is the lone Pac-12 pole vaulter to advance from the West Regional to the NCAA Championships.

On Day 2 of the NCAA West Regionals, 400 meter hurdler Stephanie Cho qualified for the NCAA Championships by running her second fastest personal time in the 400m hurdles in two days. Cho, from Vancouver, B.C. Canada, clocked in with a time of 58.90 seconds Thursday in the first round and Friday chopped that down to 58.12 in the quarterfinals, the fifth-best time in school history.

On Day 3, the final day, Cougar 1500m runners Chandler Teigen and Kaili Keefe advanced to the NCAA Championships. Teigen, a junior from Anatone, Wash., finished fourth in the second heat of the men's 1500m quarterfinals where the top five in each heat automatically advanced to the semifinals in Eugene.

Keefe, a sophomore from Yakima, Wash., will compete in Eugene in the women's 1500m after running a PR time of 4:16.57 which was the 12th-fastest time. Keefe's quarterfinals time was four seconds faster than her previous PR and is the second-fastest in WSU's all-time records.