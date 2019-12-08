. @WSUCougarFB is headed to the @CheezItBowl ! Congratulations to the Cougars! #Pac12FB | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/CgPKMDLuJj

Washington State will square off with Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m. PT at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The game offers an intriguing matchup between the nation's top passing attack against the triple option run by the Falcons, a member of the Mountain West conference.

Air Force (10-2) had the No. 1 rushing attack in the Mountain West this season, averaging 292.5 yards per game on the ground, far ahead of any other team in the MWC. They ran the ball a staggering 686 times, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.

Air Force attempted just 114 passes in 12 games this season.

WSU finished the regular season 6-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play this season. The Cougars became bowl eligible after eding Oregon State 54-53 on November 23rd on a last-second TD run by Max Borghi. This is a school record fifth straight appearance for the Cougs in a bowl game.