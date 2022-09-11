Washington State had one of the big wins of the weekend on Saturday, and the weekend ended with another victory for the Cougars. Jake Dickert's program landed its first commitment since late July on Sunday after Aledo, Texas defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh announced his pledge to the Cougars over a host of other offers including Wyoming, Air Force and Incarnate Word among others.

Din-Mbuh visited Pullman for Washington State's season opener against Idaho putting the wheels in motion for his commitment to take place. He waited until after the Cougars' big win over No. 19 Wisconsin to make his decision public.

He is the first recruit to give Wazzu his commitment since three-star defensive back Jalen Gilbert made his decision in late July.

Din-Mbuh's commitment means four of the last five pledges for Dickert and his coaching staff have come from Texas recruits including fellow defensive lineman Theorin Randle, running back Deago Benson and Gilbert.

The Cougars have also been able to solidify the defensive line with their latest additions. Din-Mbuh is the third defensive lineman to commit to the school since early July.

As a junior, Din-Mbuh collected 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

WSU now sits at 15 commitments overall in the 2023 class.