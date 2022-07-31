Texas safety Jalen Gilbert becomes Washington State's 14th 2023 commitment

Patience paid off for Washington State on Sunday. Jalen Gilbert was able to make a trip out to Pullman after the Cougars offered the Round Rock, Texas defensive back last month. It was the first offer in the process for the 6-foot-1 recruit.

In recent days he's added offers from Vanderbilt and UNLV meaning more schools are taking notice of his talent. However, rather than wait to see what other doors opened up, the 2023 prospect joined Wazzu's class by announcing his pledge to the program on Sunday.

Gilbert is now the 14th commitment for the Cougs in the class and the 11th pickup for Jake Dickert and Co. since the beginning of June.

The newest addition is the second defensive back to commit to WSU in the class joining California cornerback Warren Smith.

Gilbert projects as a safety at the next level and nickels/safeties coach Jordan Malone led the process for the Cougars. He is the third Texan to join the class alongside defensive lineman Theorin Randle (Pearland-Shadow Creek HS) and running back Deago Benson (Midlothian HS).

Three of Wazzu's last four commitments have come from the three Texas recruits.

Gilbert put together a strong junior season as he finished 2021 with 51 tackles (33 solo), six pass breakups and five interceptions.