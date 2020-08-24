WazzuWatch - Thomas pulls name from transfer portal, will return to Cougs

Skyler Thomas' stay in the NCAA transfer portal was a brief one.

The rising senior defensive back with 25 starts the past two seasons announced on social media Monday morning that he is pulling his name from the transfer portal and returning to Washington State, saying "returning to Pullman is the best option for my family and I."

Thomas hinted he generated interest from other schools during his week long stay in the portal as he thanked "all the coaches that have reached out to me this past week."

Thomas also strongly hinted that the main reason for initially putting his name into the transfer portal was finding a way to play football in the fall after the Pac-12 postponed the 2020 season to the spring, but "it just wasn't the best option available."

"My intentions have always been to finish my career at Washington State, they were just put on hold in response to the cancellation of this season," Thomas wrote.

Thomas, whose return bolsters a rebuilding Cougars defense under new defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, started 25 of 26 games the past two seasons and finished second on the Cougars with 72 tackles in 2019. He also led the team last season in interceptions with four and recovered two fumbles as well.

As a sophomore in 2018, Thomas started all 13 games at free safety and finished third on team with 76 tackles, nine in the Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State.

