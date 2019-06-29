In a stunning development just over one month from the start of preseason camp, Washington State junior safety Jalen Thompson officially entered the NFL supplemental draft on Saturday after he lost his final year of eligibility, the university announced.

Thompson has hired an agent, Brad Cicala, and is expected to be selected in the supplemental draft in July, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Thompson and Washington State did not disclose what caused the NCAA rules violation, but according to Theo Lawson of the Spokane Spokesman Review, it was because he purchased an over the counter supplement at a nutrition store. It’s not an NCAA violation to purchase an over the counter supplement, so it stands to reason that he failed a drug test.

WSU released a statement late Saturday afternoon saying, "Washington State University safety Jalen Thompson will not return for his senior season after losing his final year of eligibility due to a violation of NCAA rules. Thompson has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft set for later next month.”

Several Cougar teammates responded with heartfelt replies to Thompson's message on social media announcing he would not play for WSU in 2019.



Thompson was a major piece of the Cougars’ defense during his three seasons in Pullman, recording 191 tackles and six interceptions while starting in all 39 games. Thompson’s absence is without a doubt a tough blow for the Washington State defense this fall, as he was a projected first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Several players have already entered into the supplemental draft, including Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms and junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington. According to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm, Thompson has the best chance to be selected in the draft.

The date for the supplemental draft, which follows the same order as the NFL draft in April, has not yet been set, though it is typically held in July. Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal and Virginia Tech defensive back Adonis Alexander were the only two players selected in last year’s supplemental draft.

(WazzuWatch publisher Scott Hood contributed to this report)

