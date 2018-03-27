Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with consistent risers in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings, the best home state recruiting advantages in college football and some thoughts on Sam Darnold and Josh Allen .

How many programs have improved their finish in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings in each of the last few cycles? Not many. Here’s how it breaks down.

- Only two programs have improved their recruiting rankings in each of the last five years: Iowa and Washington State.

- The Hawkeyes have gone from No. 59 in 2014 to No. 58 in 2015 to No. 42 in 2016 to No. 40 in 2017 to No. 39 in 2018. Those aren’t crazy numbers but it shows how hard it is for one team to improve each year. Iowa's 2019 class currently ranks in the top 30.

- The Cougars have gone from No. 69 in 2014 to No. 55 in 2015 to No. 52 in 2016 to No. 51 in 2017 and to No. 46 in 2018. They are currently outside the top 50 right now for 2019 with only one commitment.

- Miami has risen in the recruiting rankings in each of the last four cycles. The Hurricanes ranked No. 26 in 2015, No. 23 in 2016, No. 11 in 2017 and up to No. 6 in 2018. Their 2019 class currently ranks No. 2 and boasts double-digit commitments.

- Ohio State has also had an impressive four-year run. The Buckeyes finished ranked No. 9 in 2015, No. 3 in 2016 and then ended both of the last two recruiting cycles ranked No. 2. Ohio State's 2019 class currently ranks No. 19 with only three commitments.

- Nebraska and Utah both fell back in 2018 after rising in the previous four recruiting cycles. The Huskers finished No. 32 in 2014, No. 31 in 2015, No. 24 in 2016 and No. 20 in 2017 before falling back, barely, to No. 21 in 2018. Their 2019 class is currently ranked just inside the top 30. The Utes went from No. 66 in 2014 , No. 50 in 2015, No. 33 in 2016 and then to No. 25 in 2017 before falling back to No. 38 in 2018. Utah is still waiting for its first 2019 commitment.