SPOKANE, Wash. – Quarterback Trey Tinsley threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns while Kyle Sweet had game-highs of eight catches for 138 yards to lead the Crimson team to a 34-24 victory over the Gray squad in the annual Crimson and Gray Game Saturday afternoon in front of 5,927 fans at Joe Albi Stadium.

Under sunny skies, the day began with the offense getting the better run of play. Tinsley led the Crimson team on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell. That was matched by an equally impresses drive of the same distance and plays as freshman running back Max Borghi rumbled into the end zone from two yards out as Gray tied the score.

Five plays later, Tinsley connected on a three-yard pass to freshman Rodrick Fisher to push the lead to 14-7. Gray kicker Jack Crane then connected on a 39-yard field goal, bringing the score to 14-10.

After forcing Crimson to punt, quarterback Anthony Gordon led the Gray team on a six-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard Gordon to Dezmon Patmon touchdown pass, giving Gray its first lead of the game at 17-14. That drive was quickly matched as Tinsley marched his team on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 10-yard pass to running back Keith Harrington for a 21-17.

It was then time for the defense to shine as the next five drives resulted in stops. A 32-yard touchdown pass from Connor Neville to Tay Martin pushed Gray back on top at 24-21, but it was Gray’s last lead of the game. Despite the only interception of the game on Crimson’s next possession, as Armani Marsh picked off a John Bledsoe pass, Gray could not capitalize and was stopped on downs.

Crimson took the lead on a 23-yard scoring strike from Cammon Cooper to Kainoa Wilson on its next possession followed by a Marcus Strong 31-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to close out the scoring.

In addition to Sweet and Tinsley, James Williams caught five passes for 35 yards, and added seven more on the ground on five carries. Fisher finished his afternoon with three catches for 36 yards and a score while Wilson added five receptions for 57 yards.

For the Gray squad, Gordon finished the day15-of-21 for 174 yards and one touchdown. Patmon had seven receptions for 91 yards and a score, while Martin ended the afternoon with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Borghi caught four passes and added 10 yards on the ground on four rushes.

Defensively, safety Skyler Thomas had a game-high seven tackles while linebacker Justus Rogers added five. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Oguayo was all around the ball on the afternoon, making three tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. For the Gray team, defensive end Logan Tago had four tackles, two TFL’s and a sack safety Dylan Axelson made five tackles and Marsh had the game’s lone interception.

The Cougars will conclude their spring practices Tuesday with a 2:30 p.m. start at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.