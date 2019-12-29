News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 14:42:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Top task for new DC: Improve the run defense

WSU had trouble containing Air Force's running game in the Cheez-It Bowl
WSU had trouble containing Air Force's running game in the Cheez-It Bowl (WSU)
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Despite Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon establishing new Pac-12 records for total passing yards (5,579) and passing touchdowns (48), and the Cougars offense averaging 505.2 yards per ga...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}