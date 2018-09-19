Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 16:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Trojans coach wary of Cougs' offensive prowess, defensive aggressiveness

Mvlklakql4ps6eqjcgdr
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

USC coach Clay Helton thought the Trojans were catching a break this season with the graduation of former record-setting Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, who is now with the Miami Dolphins o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}