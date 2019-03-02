Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew worked out Saturday along with the other signal callers at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. Minshew is projected by most draft analysts as a mid-to-late round draft pick and a development project for the NFL team that selects him.

Minshew has reportedly met with several NFL teams, including Carolina, Cleveland, NY Giants, Denver and Tampa Bay. Next step for Minshew is WSU's Pro Day on April 3 and private workouts for NFL teams, all leading up to late April's NFL Draft.

