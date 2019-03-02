Twitter: Minshew shows out at the NFL Draft Combine
Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew worked out Saturday along with the other signal callers at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. Minshew is projected by most draft analysts as a mid-to-late round draft pick and a development project for the NFL team that selects him.
Minshew has reportedly met with several NFL teams, including Carolina, Cleveland, NY Giants, Denver and Tampa Bay. Next step for Minshew is WSU's Pro Day on April 3 and private workouts for NFL teams, all leading up to late April's NFL Draft.
Nice work by @GardnerMinshew5 at the #NFLCombine#GoCougs | #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/Ora1ocNBxN— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) March 2, 2019
Right left across the middle it doesn’t matter, hard-worker natural ability, consistency and understanding of the game. Whoever is fortunate to pick our 💪will be a better team. @NFL @GardnerMinshew5 @NFLPlayersInc @nflnetwork @WSUCougFB pic.twitter.com/hfVCjHPdTF— Golden Arm Award (@GoldenArmAward) March 2, 2019
All Gas! Nice 40 time by @GardnerMinshew5 at the #NFLCombine on the @nflnetwork #GoCougs | #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/17gnXjEO2d— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) March 2, 2019
Top official vertical jumps for quarterbacks at #NFLCombine:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 2, 2019
1. Tyree Jackson, @UBFootball, 34.5
2. Will Grier, @WVUfootball, 34
t3. Daniel Jones, @DukeFOOTBALL, 33.5
t3. G. Minshew, @WSUCougFB, 33.5
t3. Easton Stick, @NDSUfootball, 33.5
#WashingtonState QB Gardner Minshew on his teammate and fellow draft prospect OT Andre Dillard. pic.twitter.com/9vHUO89EM3— Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) March 1, 2019
Gardner Minshew already breaking news at the #NFLcombine. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yOyEpymZ6p— Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) March 2, 2019
WSU QB Gardner Minshew on his strengths and weaknesses.— The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) March 1, 2019
Met with Carolina at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KpzvebPcGG
#Browns GM John Dorsey likes to draft developmental QBs in the fifth round (did it twice w/ Chiefs). Maybe Gardner Minshew will be next. https://t.co/4QdVrXpNnv— Scott Patsko (@ScottPatsko) March 2, 2019