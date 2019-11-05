Up Next: Cal looks to snap losing streak against Cougs
From a defensive perspective, California head coach Justin Wilcox comes as close to being an ‘Air Raid Whisperer’ as you’ll find anywhere.Wilcox, formerly the defensive coordinator at Boise State (...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news