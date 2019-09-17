Mike Leach empathizes with what Chip Kelly, whose first 15 games as UCLA coach could fairly be described as underwhelming, is going through.

Leach was hired in December 2011 to much fanfare. But Washington State’s record after his first 38 games in Pullman was just 12-26, including a shocking loss to FCS Portland State in the rain-drenched 2015 season opener.

Since then, though, Leach is 40-14 with four consecutive bowl appearances.

At this point, Kelly can only yearn for such an epic turnaround. He is 3-12 at UCLA and searching for answers, while the local and national media question his methods and in-game decisions and whether he will ever get the Bruins pointed in the right direction.

“What is challenging is the mentality, getting people who are truly committed to the work and commitment that are necessary,” Leach said Monday during his weekly press conference. “Sometimes when things aren’t working out, things can evolve into a social club where the guys don’t care as much about achievement as they do with the social aspect and everybody being happy.

“They get more fulfillment from hanging out together and doing things together rather than achieving together because they have fallen short. Getting over that hump is one of the toughest parts. You’re converting one player at a time until they start converting each other and then you can duplicate your efforts.”

UCLA has opened the season 0-3 with losses to Cincinnati, San Diego State and Oklahoma. The Bruins are 1-8 in their past nine games dating back to last season when the lone bright spot was an unexpected victory over cross-town rival USC.

“I don’t look at it as it being my cross, but it’s everybody’s cross,” Kelly said after last Saturday’s 48-14 loss to Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl. “You see those guys who are working very hard, and they come out on the losing end of the score. That’s disappointment. But nobody is going to feel sorry for us and we don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We don’t make excuses and we don’t let anybody make excuses for us.”

UCLA’s biggest culprit has been an unproductive offense, which has scored just 42 points in the first three games. Entering Week 4, the Bruins rank last in the Pac-12 in three major offensive categories: scoring (14.0 ppg), rushing (78.0 ypg) and total offense (263.3 ypg). They are 11th in passing offense (185.3 ypg).

“There are times where we’ve put together some pretty good drives, where we’ve gone up and down the field,” Kelly said. “But we are just too inconsistent as a group to sustain, and that is what we’ve got to work on.”

Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a highly-touted four-star dual threat quarterback from powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas when he signed with UCLA in 2018, but he has struggled in the first three games as he continues to adjust to the demands of major college football.

Thompson-Robinson has connected on just 54 percent of his passes (47-87) and has netted minus-45 yards on 31 carries so far this season. Last Saturday against Oklahoma, he completed 15 of 26 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, Thompson-Robinson had runs of 14, 13 and 10 yards against the Sooners, offering hope he can gain meaningful yards with his feet as much as his arm.

“When you have a dual-threat guy, it keeps the defense on their toes, like, ‘Oh, this dude can run. He can throw. How do we defend this?,” Kelly said. “And then all of a sudden, a lot of things can open up, so I think that’s an element to [Thompson-Robinson’s] game that’s really going to help our offense.”

His biggest downfall? Thompson-Robinson has committed seven turnovers in three games, including four interceptions and three fumbles, a major reason UCLA is last in the Pac-12 in turnover margin at minus-6. Overall, UCLA has lost eight fumbles in 12 quarters.

Kelly, though, stuck with Thompson-Robinson throughout the loss to Oklahoma in an effort to help boost his confidence.

Senior running back Joshua Kelley, a transfer from UC Davis, hoped to build on his 1,000-yard rushing season a year ago, but injuries have limited him to just 104 yards in two games. He is averaging a paltry 3.2 yards per rushing attempt.

In his place, Demetric Felton has sought to fill the void. He totaled 132 all-purpose yards against Oklahoma (65 rushing, 44 receiving, 23 KOR) with a long run of 42 yards. He has 174 all-purpose yards in the season-opening loss at Cincinnati.

Through three games, Felton is UCLA’s leading rusher with 164 yards on 38 carries and the leading receiver with 13 receptions for 171 yards. Along with tight end Devin Asiasi, Felton has been one of UCLA’s few bright spots on offense. Asiasi had three catches of 20+ yards against Oklahoma and figures to enjoy a more prominent role as the season progresses.

UCLA has the highest percentage of freshmen on the roster (53.3 percent; 64 of 120 players) of any team in the country. The Bruins have 43 true freshmen and 21 redshirt freshmen. Out of the 54 players for UCLA who saw action against Oklahoma, 29 were true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or sophomores.

“We are a young football team,” Kelly said. “We knew that going into the season, what we’re playing with. I thought we fought and battled in the second half (against Oklahoma). That is something that we have to build upon as we go into league play. It is times like this when you are facing adversity that you’ve got to stick together as a group. You can’t fray as a group, because then it just gets worse. I am confident that they’ll stick together.”

