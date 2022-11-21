The recruiting process between Washington State and Utah-based defensive lineman Khalil Laufau was a long one. The Cougars first offered the 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect back in March. It was a big offer for the three-star recruit, and he eventually decided to take an official visit to Pullman in June.

Then the waiting began for Jake Dickert and his staff. Ultimately, Laufau added offers from Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, San Jose State and Weber State before coming to a decision.

The Cougs finally received the answer they were hoping for Monday night when the 2023 prospect announced his decision to commit to Wazzu becoming the 13th commitment in the class for the team.

He is the third commitment since the start of the season joining Texas junior college receiver Brandon Hawkins and defensive end Ansel Din-Mbuh.

Three of the last four commitments for the Cougars are expected to come in as members of the defensive line next year.

In all, Washington State holds commitments from five defensive recruits in the class.

Laufau is the second commit in WSU's 2023 class from Utah joining fellow defensive recruit Isaac Terrell, who plays at Lehi High School.

The newest Wazzu commit had an outstanding senior season at West High School in Salt Lake City. Laufau was third on the team with 64 tackles to go with a team-high 17 tackles for loss. He also tied the team lead with 15 quarterback hurries plus 10 1/2 sacks, which was good enough to finish second on the team. Plus, he contributed with two forced fumbles during the 2022 season.

WSU is now sitting at No. 78 in the Rivals overall team recruiting rankings for 2023 after Laufau's decision to pick the Cougars on Monday night.