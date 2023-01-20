Washington State's three-game winning streak came to an end in Salt Lake City on Thursday night, as the Cougars fell to Utah on the road, 77-63 after a rough shooting performance.

Washington State shot 26 percent from 3-point range, one of its worst shooting games from behind the arc (6 of 23),and struggled to find the basket in general while dropping to 9-11 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12).

The Cougars were equally ineffective trying to stop Utah senior center Branden Carlson, who put up 28 points and 8 rebounds on 11-of -2 shooting, even hitting three 3s for the Utes (13-7, 6-3).

“He really alters a lot of shots,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “He really can score at all levels, he’s a really good low-post scorer, he can shoot 3s, he’s a good athlete … he looks like an NBA player to me.”

Justin Powell hit a jumper with 4:28 remaining to cut Utah's lead to 6, but the Cougars simply couldn't sustain any momentum or get the stops needed.

“It was a crucial part of the game, and we needed every stop we can get,” Smith said.

This Washington State team continues to live and die by the 3, and shooting 6 of 23 from 3 is not going to get it done.

Mouhamed Gueye had a team-high 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Cougars.

Injury update

Junior guard TJ Bamba missed his third straight game with hand soreness, but Smith said that he is "hopeful" Bamba can return in their next game against Colorado.

Bamba has been one of the better two-way players on the team and also being one of the captains.

WSU offensive player of the game

Even with the team shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3-point range, sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye put up a very impressive stat line with those 20 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line -- one of his best games from the line, where he usually struggles.

Gueye also snagged 7 rebounds and was only one of three Cougars to make it to double-digit points on the evening. Gueye is averaging 16.5 points a game in his last four games and seems to be more involved in the offense.

What it means for the Cougars

The Cougars now drop to 8th in the Pac-12 standings. The Cougars still sit two games under .500 and look to get their 10 h win of the season Sunday in Boulder against Colorado.

Tip-off for the Cougars and Buffaloes is set for 3 p.m. PST/4 p.m. MST Sunday on ESPNU.

Stats

Mouhamed Gueye: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Andrej Jakimovski: 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

DJ Rodman: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Kymany Houinsou: 2 points, 1 rebound

Justin Powell: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Carlos Rosario: 1 point, 1 assist

Adrame Diongue: 4 points, 1 rebound

Dylan Darling: 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Jabe Mullins: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists