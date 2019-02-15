I’m backkkkk. Blessed and thank god and everyone who helped me through the process! So grateful to say that I’ve been granted another year to play at WSU!!! #GoCougs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/pSMOKlgyVz

Washington State has added a familiar offensive linemen to its 2019 roster.

Robert Valencia, a JUCO transfer who redshirted in 2017 before seeing action for WSU in 2018, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, he announced on social media Friday morning.

Arriving in Pullman with two years of eligibility remaining, Valencia signed with WSU in 2017 out of City College of San Francisco and enrolled for classes in January, allowing him to participate in spring practice. However, he did not appear in a game and ended up redshirting.

In 2018, Valencia played in all 13 games, mostly on special teams. But an injury forced him into the starting lineup at guard for the Alamo Bowl, and he ended up earning the 'Bone Award' given after every victory to the Most Outstanding Cougar Offensive Lineman.



Valencia has earned his bachelor's degree in social sciences from WSU.

