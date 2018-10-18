Versatility of Cougs RBs presents challenge for Oregon defense
Between Pac-12 leading quarterback Gardner Minshew and his array of receivers, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal realizes the Ducks defense will have its hands full in a number of ways trying to st...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news