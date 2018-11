The Washington Huskies emerged victorious over the Washington State Cougars at the 111th Apple Cup on Friday night. The Huskies' 28-15 victory was capped off by a another strong game from running back Myles Gaskin, who became the first player in Pac-12 history to rush for over 1,000 yards in four-straight seasons. Gaskin finished the night with 170 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.